Karluk Manner, an apartment complex for homeless alcoholics in Anchorage, has been open nearly two years. Officials say the program is starting to make a difference. Preliminary findings by researchers at University of Alaska seem to confirm their observations.Download Audio
Recent studies show that housing street alcoholics is cheaper than letting them fend for themselves. But a new study shows that's not the only benefit -- they're finding that tenants also drink less.
New Year’s Day brought the first death of a client at Anchorage’s Karluk Manor alcoholic housing facility.
Less than a month after Karluk Manor began taking in chronic alcoholic tenants, the Housing First facility finds itself not the object, but the springboard for a lawsuit against the Municipality of Anchorage.
Last week residents begin checking into Karluk Manor, the newly converted motel that is now a housing complex for chronic alcohol abusers, in particular those living on the streets, temporary shelters or illegal campsites. For the residents, the facility represents warmth, safety, a new chance and some rules.