-
Sunday another Fort Wainwright Stryker Brigade soldier was killed during an attack in Afghanistan's Kandahar Province. Specialist Jay Green, age 23, of Sterling, Virginia, was killed and two others were wounded when a dismounted patrol was attacked by an explosive device and small arms fire.
-
A 19-year-old soldier from central Wisconsin is dead and two other soldiers wounded after their Stryker vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan.
-
Salazar Announces Acceleration of Lease Sale in NPR-A, Arctic Council Reports Record Temperatures Since 2005, Former Mayor of Sitka Ben Grussendorf Dies of Illness, Parnell Administration Optimistic About Gas Pipeline, and more...