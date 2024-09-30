Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kandahar Province

  • News
    Another Stryker Soldier Fallen
    Steve Heimel
    Sunday another Fort Wainwright Stryker Brigade soldier was killed during an attack in Afghanistan's Kandahar Province. Specialist Jay Green, age 23, of Sterling, Virginia, was killed and two others were wounded when a dismounted patrol was attacked by an explosive device and small arms fire.
  • News
    Ft. Wainwright Soldier Dies After Injuries from IED
    Dan Bross
    A 19-year-old soldier from central Wisconsin is dead and two other soldiers wounded after their Stryker vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 17, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Salazar Announces Acceleration of Lease Sale in NPR-A, Arctic Council Reports Record Temperatures Since 2005, Former Mayor of Sitka Ben Grussendorf Dies of Illness, Parnell Administration Optimistic About Gas Pipeline, and more...