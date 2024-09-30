Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
KABATA

  • News
    Knik Bridge Stuck in Slow Lane
    Ellen Lockyer
    The Knik Arm Crossing could be operational in about five to six years, according to backers of the project. But there's a few stumbling blocks in the way. As KSKA's Ellen Lockyer reports, one of them rests with the state legislature, and bridge supporters may have to wait till next year to get the green light.
  • News
    MacKenzie: Is It The Little Port that Could?
    Port MacKenzie has big ambitions: a rail extension to Interior Alaska, the MV Susitna Ferry sailing to Cook Inlet communities, and a bridge touching Anchorage. These make Port MacKenzie a potential hub for commercial activity. They also place it in the cross hairs of some hot public policy debates simmering in Southcentral - the Knik Arm crossing and Mat-Su coal deposit development. Join host Kathleen McCoy and port director Marc Van Dongen as they update the Port MacKenzie story. Photo slideshow: Port MacKenzie over the yearsKSKA: Wednesday, 4/18 at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm
  • Programs
    Oil Tax Reform; Anchorage Municipal Election
    Kristin Spack
    The stories up for discussion this week are: oil tax reform, Anchorage Municipal Election on April 3rd, Koenig abduction and arrest, KABATA Knik Arm bridge, federal court house closures, AHFC to lead natural gas pipeline project, Murkowski and others attempting to reform Justice Department, and Rep. Neuman's "Stand Your Ground" bill.
  • News
    Anchorage Files Lawsuit Over Knik Bridge Project
    Ellen Lockyer
    The municipality of Anchorage has filed a lawsuit against the federal government over the proposed Knik Bridge project, also known as KABATA, which would link the Matanuska Susitna Borough to the city.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: July 8, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Alaska Congressional Delegation Not Included in Budget Talks, Murkowski Voices Concerns over EPA and BOEMRE, Anchorage Files Lawsuit Over Knik Bridge Project, Northern Waters Task Force Meets This Week, and more...