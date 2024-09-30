-
Matthew Failor won the Kuskokwim 300 with 11 dogs in harness, setting a new race record at 7:02 a.m. Sunday.
-
Fifteen-year-old Jason Pavila of Kwethluk and his nine dogs won the Bogus Creek 150 on his first attempt.
-
Many of the veterinarians who check sled dogs before the annual Kuskokwim 300 volunteer for the race each year. Some come from distant places in the Lower 48; for others, it’s a family affair.
-
How did Pete Kaiser get to be one of Alaska’s top mushers? He says that it's "basically a lifestyle."
-
The Kuskokwim 300 Race Committee moved the starting line from its traditional place in front of the Joe Lomack building near the river to the front of the small boat harbor.
-
There’s no physician for the mushers during the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race, but a team of volunteer veterinarians checks each dog before the race, at the checkpoints, and after the teams cross the finish. The program has come together for nearly 30 years largely through of the efforts of one woman.