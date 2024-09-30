-
Carrying signs and chanting "Hands up, don't shoot", and "Black lives matter", a crowd of more than 150 Alaskans marched peacefully through downtown Anchorage Saturday afternoon to draw attention to issues of racial inequality and justice, after the shooting of an unarmed black man in Missouri and the choking death of another black man in New York ended with no charges for the officers involved.Download Audio
The first woman justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, Sandra Day O'Connor paid her second visit to Alaska yesterday. While she was unable to visit with Anchorage students, the public reception at the Dena'ina Center continued as planned. Joined on stage by Alaska Supreme Court Justices Dana Fabe and Walter Carpeneti, O'Connor talked about her interactive online civic education program, called iCivics and the power of teaching kids about government.KSKA: Thursday 9/6 at 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm
Tomorrow a rally is planned in downtown Anchorage over the killing of Trayvon Martin by a Florida community patrol volunteer. The law that might prevent…