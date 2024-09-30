-
A listener posed a question for Justice Alaska on Hometown Alaska and we tackled it on this week's show. Where are the Alaska Native defenders,…
Alaska is now selecting a new state Supreme Court justice. Will Alaska's process look and sound anything like the current national debate on replacing Antonin Scalia for the U.S. Supreme Court? Tune in to find out.KSKA-FM: Wednesday, March 16 @ 2:00 pm and 8 pmDOWNLOAD AUDIO
The US Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to confirm two Alaska women for federal Judgeships - Morgan Christen to the Ninth Circuit Appeals Court, and Sharon Gleason to the US District Court.