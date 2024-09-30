-
For the first time in Alaska history, there is a recommendation to remove a judge from the bench, permanently.
City Clerks Office Reviews Voting Problems. Bethel Judge Removed From Bench. Senate Passes Budget. Cleveland Volcano Acts Up. Fisheries Panel Moves to Protect Undersea Canyons. U.S. and Russian Coast Guards Work Together. Courts To Consider FASD Mitigations. Rural Hazardous Waste Problems. Yupik Dancers Wow Neatherlands Festival.
A local attorney has been appointed to replace retired Dillingham judge Fred Torisi. Pat Douglas is thoroughly familiar with the justice system there, as Mike Mason of member station KDLG reports.
A Bethel judge is once again under fire for inappropriate behavior. It’s known as ex parte communications and it’s a big no-no in Alaska’s Judicial Conduct Code. It’s when a judge communicates with just one side of a trial off-record. Bethel District Judge Dennis Cummings is being investigated for such allegations for the second time.
An Anchorage judge says Alaska same-sex couples are entitled to the same senior citizen and disabled veteran property tax exemptions as married couples. Superior Court Judge Frank Pfiffner ruled in a 34 page decision that the state's marital classification violates the Alaska Constitution's equal protection clause.
The US Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to confirm two Alaska women for federal Judgeships - Morgan Christen to the Ninth Circuit Appeals Court, and Sharon Gleason to the US District Court.
Wednesday, there was a confirmation hearing for two Alaska women who have been appointed to federal judgeships by President Obama. The hearing went well but the appointments could still get snagged on national politics.
An Anchorage judge on Wednesday declined to put an immediate stop on the governor's office from conducting public business on private e-mail accounts. A…