After graduating its largest class ever this past spring, Ilisagvik College kicked off its fall semester on Monday. In its effort to serve Alaskans, especially those on the North Slope, it has enacted a few new programs.
Mao Tosi didn't believe it when he received the first call from NBC "Today" Show personality Al Roker's "Lend a Hand Today," charity road trip. They told him that AK Pride -- the non-profit that Tosi runs -- and other local charities would receive $1.9 million worth of merchandise and donations.
Kuskokwim River Closed to King Salmon Fishing by Emergency Order, State Closes Anchor River to Fishing, AK Pride Pays Forward Their ‘Today’ Show Donations, Redistricting Board Holds Ceremonial Signing of Plan, and more...