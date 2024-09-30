-
The topics up for discussion this week are: the State of the State; new year begins in Congress; Knik Arm Bridge; Sen. Begich visits Afghanistan; Internet-piracy bill; Anchorage Baptist Temple tax exemptions; John Katz departs DC offices; and APRN reporter Libby Casey's last show.KSKA: Friday, 1/20 at 2:00pm & Saturday, 1/21 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 1/20 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 1/21 at 5:00pm
Palin Decides Against Presidential Run, Municipal Election Results and Mayor Dan Sullivan's Proposed BudgetStories up for discussion this week are: Palin not running for president; Municipal elections results outside Anchorage; Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan's proposed budget for 2012; Alaska's oil and has tax report to legislature, soaring prison costs, State settles suit over rural schools, Alaska Native Corporation EyakTek corruption scheme, and John Katz steps down as head of the Governor's office in Washington.KSKA: Friday 10/7 at 2:00 pm & Sat 10/8 at 6:00 pmKAKM: Friday 10/7 at 7:30 pm & Sat 10/8 at 5:00 pm
After serving eight governors, the director of Alaska’s Washington D.C. office is resigning. John Katz plans to leave the post at the end of the year.