-
The future of a youth leadership and suicide prevention program is secure after a grant of $1.25 million was donated by the Teck Mining Company. The donation was made in the name of Iditarod Champion John Baker.
-
Glacial Outburst Floods Mendenhall Lake, River, Emergency Towing System Tried on Cruise Ship, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Launches, New Law Banning Synthetic Marijuana Goes Into Effect, and more...
-
John Baker, Martin Buser, and Jeff King may have to look elsewhere for their January Iditarod training. The Bethel-based Kuskokwim 300 sled dog race may be a thing of the past.
-
‘Gang of Six’ May Break Through Debt Ceiling Stalemate, Legislative Hearing Targets Government Waste, BP Continues Cleanup of Lisburne Drill Site Spill, 2012 Kuskokwim 300 Race Could be Called Off, and more...