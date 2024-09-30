Joe Viechnicki

Friday, August 5 at 2:00pmOne of the most influential men in fisheries policy will be going to prison after admitting to federal fisheries violations. Seafood dot com's John Sackton weighs in on the Arne Fuglvog situation. And, will enough kings reach the border to make the Canadians happy? All that, and the pink salmon season looks strong in Southeast and in Kodiak Island waters.

