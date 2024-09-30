-
The topics up for discussion this week are: the upcoming legislative session; latest ruling on the TAPS oil tax case; the justice department must explain why the Young investigation documents aren’t public; lots of snow; Parnell’s oil meeting; reapportionment case proceeds in Fairbanks; cracking down on drunkenness in bars; Joe Miller sues the North Star Borough.KSKA: Friday, 1/13 at 2:00pm & Saturday, 1/14 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 1/13 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 1/14 at 5:00pm
-
National Debt Default; Mayor Sullivan Takes On Protester; Public Safety Commissioner Charged with RapeFriday, July 22 at 2:00pm on KSKA 91.1FM and Friday, July 22 at 7:30pm on KAKM, Channel 7 televisionThe U.S. risks defaulting on the national debt come August; Don Young is absent from Washington D.C. during the the debate; Mayor Sullivan takes on a homeless sidewalk protester with a criminal history; a Anchorage's Public Safety Advisory Commissioner was arrested for rape; the possible effects on Alaska if the U.S. defaults on its debt, and Joe Miller says he won't appeal $17,200 in legal fees he owes the state after his failed election lawsuits.
-
Joe Miller hasn't yet decided if he'll challenge a court order to pay the state legal fees related to his election challenge last year.
-
Conservationists Lend Support to Alaska’s Subsistence Whalers, Senate Finance Committee Examines Efforts to Lower Oil Taxes, Fairbanks Meets Deadline for Redistricting Challenge, U.S. House Passes Bill to Curtail EPA, and more...
-
An Alaska judge has ordered that failed U.S. Senate candidate Joe Miller pay almost $18,000 in legal fees incurred by the state in fighting Miller's challenge to last year's election.
-
Judge Orders Joe Miller to Pay Legal Fees from Election Challenge, U.S. House Rejects Cutting Funding to Offensive in Libya, Residents Return to Unalaska and Dutch Harbor After Tsunami Warning, Coast Guard Trains for More Arctic Traffic, and more...