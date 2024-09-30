Friday, July 22 at 2:00pm on KSKA 91.1FM and Friday, July 22 at 7:30pm on KAKM, Channel 7 televisionThe U.S. risks defaulting on the national debt come August; Don Young is absent from Washington D.C. during the the debate; Mayor Sullivan takes on a homeless sidewalk protester with a criminal history; a Anchorage's Public Safety Advisory Commissioner was arrested for rape; the possible effects on Alaska if the U.S. defaults on its debt, and Joe Miller says he won't appeal $17,200 in legal fees he owes the state after his failed election lawsuits.

Listen