Jeff Lowenfels

  • Alaska Botanical Garden volunteer Kim Sherry works in their Heritage Garden deadheading flowers. (Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media)
    Outdoor Explorer
    Exploring your own backyard
    Lisa Keller
    On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll stay close to home and explore our own backyards. Jeff Lowenfels, author of a series of books on organic gardening and long-time Anchorage Daily News garden columnist, will talk about the changing gardening climate, sustainable yardening, and the amazing role bacteria plays in growing your plants.
  • News
    Gardening Options
    Kristin Spack
    Interest in gardening in Alaska seems to be at an all-time high. So far it has been a very cold spring, but dedicated gardeners are already starting plants. And all gardeners love to compare notes, which is what they will be doing on the next Talk of Alaska statewide.KSKA: Tuesday 5/7 at 10:00 amListen Now