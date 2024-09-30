-
On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll stay close to home and explore our own backyards. Jeff Lowenfels, author of a series of books on organic gardening and long-time Anchorage Daily News garden columnist, will talk about the changing gardening climate, sustainable yardening, and the amazing role bacteria plays in growing your plants.
Interest in gardening in Alaska seems to be at an all-time high. So far it has been a very cold spring, but dedicated gardeners are already starting plants. And all gardeners love to compare notes, which is what they will be doing on the next Talk of Alaska statewide.KSKA: Tuesday 5/7 at 10:00 amListen Now