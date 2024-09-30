-
Jeff King won the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race back in 1989. He is also well-known on the Iditarod trail, having won Alaska’s other 1,000 mile sled dog race four times. This year, he returned to the Quest, but decided to scratch from the race after only 300 miles.
On the Yukon Quest Trail, there are a few things mushers have to be especially picky about including a sturdy sled. Jumble ice near McCabe Creek, half way to Pelly Crossing is testing sled engineering this year.Download Audio
Mushing legend Jeff King is back in the game. In his first race since retiring following the 2010 Iditarod, the Denali Park musher posted a convincing come from behind victory in a big early season race this past weekend.
John Baker, Martin Buser, and Jeff King may have to look elsewhere for their January Iditarod training. The Bethel-based Kuskokwim 300 sled dog race may be a thing of the past.
