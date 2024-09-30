Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Jeannie Mackie

  • News
    Corchran Declines School Board Appointment, Board Set to Vote on Alernate
    Daysha Eaton
    Over the weekend, the Anchorage School Board appointed a new board member, but Sunday he declined the position because of his employment with VECO corporation during a corruption scandal. Tonight the board plans to appoint the runner up.Download Audio
  • Anchorage School District Superintendent Jim Browder announces his intent to retire from ASD in June. Photo by Daysha Eaton, KSKA - Anchorage.
    News
    Browder Steps Down, Replacement Named
    Daysha Eaton
    Anchorage School District Superintendent Jim Browder will retire in June after less than one year on the job, and his replacement has already been chosen. The announcement came after a closed door meeting between School Board members and Superintendent Jim Browder at the Anchorage School District Education Center.
  • Anchorage School District Superintendent Jim Browder. Photo by Daysha Eaton, KSKA - Anchorage.
    News
    Resignation Looms for ASD Superintendent
    Daysha Eaton
    Anchorage School Superintendent Jim Browder is speaking out publicly for the first time about his decision to look for other jobs. After just 8 months with the Anchorage School District, he announced Friday that he might be moving on.