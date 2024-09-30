Jay Barrett

-
Coming up this week, plenty of news from the Fish Board meeting last week in Petersburg, and on the other side of the Gulf, snow crab is on hold because of advancing sea ice, which is also causing problems for the Pollock A-Season fishermen. KSKA: Friday, 1/27 at 2:30pm
Coming up this week, some fishermen in Cordova may have lost their boats to the unnatural dump of snow there; a new factory long-liner will be built in-state, and the dilemma of bycatch.
Coming up this week more money from the feds for fishery stock assessment is in the pipeline, Metlakatla's salmon fishery gets certified by the MSC, and NOAA Fisheries wants to hear your voice. All that, and studying how permits get dispersed among the fleet.
Coming up this week: As Alaska’s salmon season winds down, it’s apparent the statewide catch won’t equal projections – except, in Southeast where they’re breaking records.KSKA: Friday 9/2 at 2:30 pm
Coming up this week, two fishermen are dead after their skiff capsizes, the Yukon King return is weak - again, Nushagak Kings are coming back small, while the market outlook for Southeast salmon is looking up.
Coming up this week, decisions and non-decisions by the North Pacific Fishery Management Council on salmon bycatch in the Gulf and Bering Sea; the Chignik red run is going strong and the Kodiak pink forecast is great.
The first catch report from the Kodiak commercial salmon fishery is in, with a first-day total of more than 32,000 fish harvested.
Judge Calls for Deeper Look into Cruise Ship Wastewater Issue, Palin Emails Reveal Struggles with Sudden Public Attention, Alaskan Reaction to Palin Emails Apathetic, Frustrations Over Hastings Wildfire Rising, and more...
Coming up this week, no commercial king fishing on the Yukon again this summer, Area M fishermen skip the first opener in solidarity with AYK fishermen.
Coming up this week in this first show of June, Togiak herring turned out well, new ways to estimate populations might mean a red king crab season in southeast some day again, and spring cleaning the Dutch Harbor way.