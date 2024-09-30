-
As its season premier, Anchorage Opera is presenting one of the most produced operas worldwide in Giacomo Puccini's Madame Butterfly. Also making a premier, of sorts, is new General Director of AO, Reed Smith. Join both Reed as he talks about joining AO and returning favorite Kurt Dougherty who plays Pinkerton in Madame Butterfly this week on Stage Talk.KSKA: Friday, Oct. 31, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
The Coast Guard is monitoring a derelict vessel in U.S. waters off Alaska's coast that washed out to sea during the tsunami that struck the coast of Japan…
It’s been just over a year since a 9.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Japan. The ensuing tsunami devastated Japan’s coastline and killed nearly 16,000 people. While Japan continues to recover from the disaster, debris has started to show up on U.S. shores.
It’s been nearly a year since an earthquake in Japan triggered a tsunami that devastated whole communities in that country’s Northwest area.
Debris from last March’s Japan tsunami has begun arriving on the west coast, much earlier than computer models predicted it would.
December 7, 1941, was a day that changed Alaska as much as any other in our history. During World War II, Anchorage went from a town to a city, Alaskans helped arm the Russians and new forts defended against invasion. Residents fled. And an invasion did come. A resident who remembers that day Frank Reed is our guest, as well as a historian Dr. Stephen Haycox who has studied the impact of World War II on our city. Join the conversation on Hometown, Alaska with your host Charles Wohlforth.Wednesday 12/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
In an effort to diversify Alaskan seafood’s marketing base to include countries other than Japan, the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute is running a two week tour of the state for chefs!
An Australian cruise ship on its inaugural voyage stopped over in Unalaska this week on its way to Russia and Japan. Cruise ship landings are becoming more and more rare in the remote Aleutian community.
Obama’s Oil Release Dismays Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Troop Draw-Down Concerns Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Draft Legislation Being Written to Extend Coastal Management Program, Complaint Filed Against Unalaska for Violating Clean Water Act, and more...
Friday, June 3 marks the 69th anniversary of the Imperial Japanese Navy’s bombing of Dutch Harbor. The two-day bombing raid claimed the lives of 78 Americans and 10 Japanese and began the Second World War's bloody 14-month Aleutian Islands Campaign.