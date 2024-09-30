December 7, 1941, was a day that changed Alaska as much as any other in our history. During World War II, Anchorage went from a town to a city, Alaskans helped arm the Russians and new forts defended against invasion. Residents fled. And an invasion did come. A resident who remembers that day Frank Reed is our guest, as well as a historian Dr. Stephen Haycox who has studied the impact of World War II on our city. Join the conversation on Hometown, Alaska with your host Charles Wohlforth.Wednesday 12/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

