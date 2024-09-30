-
Alaska writer Andromeda Romano-Lax is once again disturbing the Universe with her buzz-generating second novel, The Detour. Join host Peter Dunlap-Shohl, on the next Hometown, Alaska for a conversation about writing, art, ethics, love and war with one of Alaska's brightest literary lights.KSKA: Wednesday, 2/22 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Anchorage skier Holly Brooks is taking a three week break from the World Cup tour. She is spending the time in Italy and Austria, recuperating from a broken wrist. With some good rest, she is hopeful she can heal enough to race again next month with a goal of making the U.S. Ski team next season.
-
Kikkan Randall continued her remarkable World Cup ski season by taking a silver medal in the team sprint in the Italian Alps.
-
Anchorage skier Kikkan Randall took home a World Cup silver medal today in the skate sprint in Toblach, Italy. She finished just behind Norway’s Marit Bjoergen.