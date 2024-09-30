-
KSKA: Friday, September 16 at 2:45pm RKP Productions (Dick Reichman, Audrey/Bruce Kelly and Bob Pond) will be presenting two one-act plays at Out North Contemporary Art House opening September 16 and running through September 25. The Phone written by Dick Reichman explores a relationship between a mother and daughter undermined by the onset of Alzheimer's (with a strong connection to the myth of Eurydice and Orpheus) while The Child Behind The Eyes by Nava Semel is a tour de force monodrama starring Nava Sarracino about a woman dealing with her son who has Down's Syndrome. Reichman, actor Bernie Blaine and director Vivian Melde drop by Stage Talk this week.LISTEN NOW
-
The Legislative Ethics Committee today (Thursday) partially resolved a question from candidates and voters concerned about their representation after the…
-
Grounded Landing Craft near Kodiak will Float Soon. Rural Residents Struggle with Low King Returns on the Yukon. King Salmon Restrictions for Kenai, Kasilof Rivers. Alaska Will Collect Millions from Federal Grant Program. Escaped Bear Found Shot to Death. Polar Bear Researcher Wins Prestigious Conservation Award. Red Flag Training Gets Underway at Eielson. Redistricting Plan Back in Court. Lawmakers Discuss Issues with Redistricting Plan. Rural Students Share Thoughts on City Life
-
Monday, legislators revived what once was a regular step in preparing for upcoming legislative sessions – the House Judiciary Committee discussed recent court cases that might need action next year.