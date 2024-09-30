KSKA: Friday, September 16 at 2:45pm RKP Productions (Dick Reichman, Audrey/Bruce Kelly and Bob Pond) will be presenting two one-act plays at Out North Contemporary Art House opening September 16 and running through September 25. The Phone written by Dick Reichman explores a relationship between a mother and daughter undermined by the onset of Alzheimer's (with a strong connection to the myth of Eurydice and Orpheus) while The Child Behind The Eyes by Nava Semel is a tour de force monodrama starring Nava Sarracino about a woman dealing with her son who has Down's Syndrome. Reichman, actor Bernie Blaine and director Vivian Melde drop by Stage Talk this week.LISTEN NOW

