A charter tour boat with 11 aboard is reported grounded in Deep Cove, on the southeast side of Baranof Island. The 77-foot vessel "Northern Song" belongs to Alaska Sea Adventures, of Petersburg.
Friday, August 12 @ 2:30pmComing up this week, those angry charter boat captains give NOAA's Jane Lubchenco an earful in Homer; Saint Paul's new boat harbor is ready for fishermen, and how many little fish does it take to make a big one?
Ever since the commercial fur seal harvest in the Pribilofs was shut down, the residents of St. Paul have worked to turn their community into a successful fishing town.
Last week, the best party in Alaska might have been on an island in middle of the Bering Sea. KUCB’s Alexandra Gutierrez traveled to St. Paul for the festivities and to find out why they were significant for one rapidly disappearing species.