KSKA: Tuesday, October 18, at 2:00 p.m. Iñupiaq Drum and Dance: A Cultural Renaissance introduces listeners to the Iñupiaq people who carry on the traditions of song and dance, while sharing stories of their ancestors. LISTEN NOW
Everyone knows that maintaining a good sense of humor is important in everyday life - especially when it comes to the ups and downs of raising a family. On this program we'll explore how we can all insert more laughter (the best medicine!) into our day-to-day lives while learning to laugh more as a family. We'll find out why laughing is good for the bodies, minds and spirits of people of all ages and why with humor educator Mark Kay Morrison, medical laughter researcher Dr. Lee Berk and Scared Scriptless Improv's Jason Martin.
The Alaska Senate State Affairs committee heard testimony Tuesday on Senator Donny Olson’s bill to create an Alaska Native Language Preservation and Advisory Council. Annette Evans Smith, the President of the Alaska Native Heritage Center, says the time for action on keeping languages alive is now.
An Inupiaq filmmaker is finding it hard to get his film shown to audiences, even though “On the Ice” has been shown, and won awards, in venues such as the Sundance Film Festival and Berlin International Film Festival.
Inupaiq elder Caleb Pungowi is dead of cancer in Kotzebue. Pungowi was born in 1941 on Saint Lawrence Island and became a well-known ambassador for Native traditional knowledge in the scientific community.