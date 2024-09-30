Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
    Cyrano's Theatre presents Don Quixotes
    Steven Hunt
    Written, directed and performed by Glyka Stoiou, the Commedia dell'arte-influenced Don Quixotes (based on Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes) performs at Cyrano's Theatre Company for one weekend only. Visiting Stage Talk from her native Greece, Stoiou, along with cast mate and fellow Greek Angeliki Karakaxidou, talks about her play, her process and the absolute zaniness of the performance. Also joining Stoiou and Karakaxidou is Cyrano's Producing Artistic Director Teresa K. Pond. Don Quixotes performs June 21-24.Thanks for listening!
    SBA Encourages Small Businesses to Export Goods, Services
    Lori Townsend
    The regional manager of the Small Business Administration’s International Trade Finance Programs is in Alaska encouraging small business owners to consider growing sales by exporting their goods and services.
    IPHC Offering Reward for Lost Equipment
    Mike Mason
    The International Pacific Halibut Commission is offering a reward for a couple of pieces of scientific equipment that have been lost in waters off Alaska.