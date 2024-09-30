Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Interior Secretary Ken Salazar

    White House Creates Rural Council
    Libby Casey
    The White House established a Rural Council on Thursday, the first of its kind, focused on rural America and its economy. President Obama signed an executive order calling for a group of two dozen administration officials, including cabinet secretaries, to sit on the advisory group.
    Alaska News Nightly: June 9, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Red Tape Over Palin Emails Irks State Legislators, Search Ends for Missing Talkeetna Woman, Federal Government Encourages Shellfish, Finfish Production, Snowy Owl Rehabilitated and Released in Barrow, and more...
    Interior Department Will Not Designate Public Lands as ‘Wild Lands’
    Annie Feidt
    The Interior Department is backing away from a plan to make millions of acres of undeveloped land in the west eligible for federal wilderness protection. Interior Secretary Ken Salazar made the announcement in a memo today to the director of the Bureau of Land Management.