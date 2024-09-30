Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
interior Alaska

  • Spectators await the start of the 2014 Iditarod in Willow. (Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage)
    News
    As The Iditarod Start Shifts North, So Does The Economic Boon
    Phillip Manning
    This year’s Iditarod restart will be in Fairbanks for only the second time in the race’s 43-year history. Poor trail conditions prompted the move, and many some mushers are happy with the change. For businesses in the Susitna Valley, however, there will be a significant economic impact. Download Audio
  • News
    New EPA Standards Slash Wood-Fired Heater Emissions
    Dan Bross
    The Environmental Protection Agency has issued updated standards for wood fired heaters. The EPA wood heating appliance emissions standards reduce smoke by two thirds compared to current levels set in 1988.Download Audio
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: August 30, 2011
    Kristin Spack
    Secretary Kathleen Sebelius Visits Alaska. Mystery Spill Fouls Kodiak Harbor. Fairbanks Based Soldier Killed in Afghanistan. Cleveland Volcano Eruption Ends. Rural Interior School Districts Fail to Make AYP. Anchorage Superintendent Addresses Chamber. Longshoremen Protest Cruise Ship in Juneau. Themed Cruises Gain Popularity. High School Athletes Begin a New Year.