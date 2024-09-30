-
Today, the Trump administration took one of the last necessary steps before it allows oil leasing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The Interior…
-
The Interior department is re-evaluating the management plan for the reserve, aiming to open up land that's currently off-limits to oil leasing.
-
The interior is transitioning into spring after a colder than normal March. The average temperature in Fairbanks was 4 point 5 degrees Fahrenheit last month. National Weather Service meteorologist Rick Thomam says that’s almost 7 degrees below normal.
-
The unusually warm weather is expected to give way to more seasonal temperatures. National Weather Service meteorologist Don Aycock in Fairbanks says an upper level low moving down from the North Pole is forecast to spread frigid air into the interior by the holiday weekend.
-
Military officials have revised a set of proposals to expand airspace used for training exercises and lengthen the time those exercises take place in several areas around the Interior.
-
Officials with 2 small interior school districts are staying positive despite failing to make federally mandated Adequate Yearly Progress on standardized tests.
-
There a good chance those of us around the state may be in for more wet weather, before September rains begin in earnest. If all the recent rain is getting you down, it might help to know the moisture is good for blueberries and cranberries in the interior.
-
The Alaska Air National Guard is preparing to send about 30 troops to Iraq. They will be from the 168th Refueling Wing, based at Eielson Air Force Base.
-
Dan Bross, KUAC – FairbanksThe state has re-opened a flood damaged stretch of Taylor Highway. The Department of Transportation reports emergency repairs…