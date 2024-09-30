-
We picked 10 ambiguous ballots to illustrate how the recount process works. See if you can correctly identify all 10.
-
There will be 21 women in the state House, according to unofficial election results. 43% of the Legislature will be women, a record high.
-
Begich’s win flips a seat from Democrat to Republican, adding to the GOP’s slim majority in the U.S. House.
-
Phil Izon, who led the campaign in support of the ballot measure, said he planned to submit a recount request once the election is certified.
-
Biologists say the whale, believed to be a young female, was first reported Saturday lying on mudflats near a popular trail.
-
Polls are open at precincts across the state today, Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-
Photos of the animal recently circulated widely online, prompting a flurry of debate about whether the animal was a wolf or just a dog.
-
Video footage of the incident shows bear number 469 attacking bear number 402 and apparently drowning her after a struggle.
-
We asked Alaskans how they're thinking about the key issues in the 2024 election. Here's what they told us.
-
It’s one of several new initiatives at Solid Waste Services that aim to keep organic material and plastics out of the landfill.