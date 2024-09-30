innovation

-
Alaskans have dreamed and schemed some big tourism and economic ideas for the 49th state through the decades. Everything from a giant styrofoam igloo lodge, to a city under a dome and a freshwater pipeline to California.
-
This event brought together a number of Alaskan entrepreneurs to share ideas and their enthusiasm for trying new things. Each of the panelists for this panel discussion has tried their hand at a number of different projects and has great advice and insight for us all. LISTEN HERE