infections

The discovery of antibiotics nearly a century ago transformed medicine. Infectious diseases that commonly killed became curable. Although life-saving, antibiotics can also have undesirable effects and drug-resistant bacteria are threatening the improvements in life expectancy and health that have been provided by antibiotics. Dr. Jay Butler, welcomes infectious disease specialists for a discussion of antibiotics—the good, the bad, the ugly.Thanks for listening!
From AIDS to Zika, dozens of new infectious diseases have been identified in the past 50 years. Please join Dr. Jay Butler when he’ll be talking with Dr. Tom Hennessy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The topic will be investigating infectious disease outbreaks.