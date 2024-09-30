Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
indigenous

  • Mask by Joe Senungetuk
    Outdoor Explorer
    Nature and indigenous Alaskan art with Joe and Martha Senungetuk
    Eric Bork
    Alaska Natives have been creating art influenced by nature and culture for thousands of years. The clothing, tools, kayaks, weapons, baskets and other items of everyday life and ceremony were, and are, functional and artistic. Joe and Martha Senungehtuck join host Paul Twardock to talk about their long lives of adventure and art in Alaska.
  • Programs
    Iñupiaq Drum and Dance: A Cultural Renaissance
    Eric Bork
    KSKA: Tuesday, October 18, at 2:00 p.m. Iñupiaq Drum and Dance: A Cultural Renaissance introduces listeners to the Iñupiaq people who carry on the traditions of song and dance, while sharing stories of their ancestors. LISTEN NOW
  • News
    Museum Preserves Knowledge on Local Foods
    Annie Feidt
    The Alutiiq Museum is moving forward with a project that will help preserve indigenous knowledge of local food resources and integrate that information with modern preservation techniques. April Laktonen Councellor and Danielle Ringer both work at the museum and are involved with the Alutiiq Wild Foods project.