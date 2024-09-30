Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
    Massive Disabled Cargo Ship in Route to Dutch Harbor
    Lauren Rosenthal
    When it finally arrives in Unalaska next week, the Shin Onoe will be one of the biggest vessels to ever stay in port here. It’s 150 feet wide, with a 60 foot draft when it’s full of coal, soybeans, or iron. Right now, it’s empty. It was traveling along the Great Circle shipping route to Prince William Sound early this week to pick up cargo when its turbocharger failed, just west of Attu island.
  News
    Kikkan Randall Dominates Sprint in Sochi
    Annie Feidt
    Kikkan Randall won the world cup skate sprint near Sochi, Russia today, on the same course that will serve as the Olympic venue next year. The Alaska Pacific University skier won all three heats.
  News
    Environmental Group Sues Over Seismic Work in Cook Inlet
    Shaylon Cochran
    Oral arguments are being heard Friday in US District Court in Anchorage for a lawsuit that challenges the decision made by the National Marine Fisheries Service to authorize the first of at least three years of seismic exploration in Cook Inlet.