The Senate today began hearings on improvements and expansion of the ports and harbors around the state.
Governor Sean Parnell’s capital budget proposes improving eight Southeast boat harbors. They’re among dozens of regional projects in the administration’s public-works spending plan for the next fiscal year.
Agriculture Under Secretary for Rural Development Dallas Tonsager announced Thursday the signing of an agreement that will make it easier to fund water quality improvement projects in rural Alaska villages.
Alaska Natives are more educated, have more jobs, and are making more money than they were 40 years ago. But they are still well below the national…