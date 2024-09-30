-
This week, on Stage Talk, we "make it all up" with two of Anchorage's top improv companies--Urban Yeti Improv and Scared Scriptless. Join Yeti John Hanus, Scriptless Kristen Doogan and Erik Dahl, who performs with both troupes as they yak it up talking about short forms, long forms and all the forms in between. Urban Yeti performs this Saturday, March 19th at the 49th State Brewing Company and Scared Scriptless performs next Saturday, March 26th at the same venue.KSKA: Friday, March 18 at 2:45pmDOWNLOAD AUDIO
-
Kristen Doogan, co-owner, performer and director of one of Anchorage's most popular improv groups, Scared Scriptless joins Stage Talk today to talk about the history of the company, the nature of Improvisation and just what goes on in the heads of all those improv actors as they "make up" hilarious scenes at the drop of a hat. Scared Scriptless performs this Saturday, 5/23 at the Snow Goose Performing Arts Theatre.KSKA: Friday, May 22, at 2:45 p.m.Download Audio:
-
There's a lot of Theatre going on just up the road a piece in Talkeetna this summer. Nick Condon, Denali Arts Council's Director of Drama, has two shows coming up: the musical Schoolhouse Rock that features favorite songs like "Conjunction Junction" and "I'm Just a Bill" and an improv show called appropriately enough, Iditaprov. Schoolhouse Rock runs July 25, 26 and 27 at the Sheldon Community Arts Hangar.KSKA: Friday, July 4, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now: