KSKA: Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm. Americans are debating who we are and who can aspire to join us. In Anchorage, a city where most people come from somewhere else, that debate is different because we're such a diverse community. On the next Hometown Alaska, we'll talk about welcoming newcomers of all kinds to our city. Our guest will be Anchorage First Lady Mara Kimmel, who has led the Welcoming Anchorage initiative.LISTEN HERE
2010 Census data show that Anchorage is growing and becoming increasingly diverse. A growing percentage of the people that represent Anchorage's new residents have moved from other countries and speak English as a second language. What are some of the challenges and opportunities of migrating to Alaska from a different country and what services can Anchorage offer to help ease the transition to a new and foreign place?KSKA: Wednesday 1/3 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Deportations of illegal immigrants in the Pacific Northwest are up this year, compared to last year. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say…