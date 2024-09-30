Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
immigrants

  • Hometown, Alaska
    Welcoming Anchorage
    Iris Vandenham
    KSKA: Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm. Americans are debating who we are and who can aspire to join us. In Anchorage, a city where most people come from somewhere else, that debate is different because we're such a diverse community. On the next Hometown Alaska, we'll talk about welcoming newcomers of all kinds to our city. Our guest will be Anchorage First Lady Mara Kimmel, who has led the Welcoming Anchorage initiative.LISTEN HERE
  • News
    ASD Cuts Impact English Language Learners
    Daysha Eaton
    The number of immigrant, refugee and other students who need help with English is growing parts of Anchorage, but the school district is spread thin because of last year's cuts and they don't have the money to hire any new teachers or tutors.Listen Now
  • News
    Immigration Challenges and Opportunities in Anchorage
    Shelly Wade
    2010 Census data show that Anchorage is growing and becoming increasingly diverse. A growing percentage of the people that represent Anchorage's new residents have moved from other countries and speak English as a second language. What are some of the challenges and opportunities of migrating to Alaska from a different country and what services can Anchorage offer to help ease the transition to a new and foreign place?KSKA: Wednesday 1/3 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm