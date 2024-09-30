immigrants

KSKA: Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm. Americans are debating who we are and who can aspire to join us. In Anchorage, a city where most people come from somewhere else, that debate is different because we're such a diverse community. On the next Hometown Alaska, we'll talk about welcoming newcomers of all kinds to our city. Our guest will be Anchorage First Lady Mara Kimmel, who has led the Welcoming Anchorage initiative.LISTEN HERE

