iditapod-2017

In this episode, we talk about the 2017 Iditarod, what happens after the mushers reach Nome, and the person behind the @IditaTrump Twitter account.
In Episode 16, we talk about the Iditarod's top-20, and take a deep dive into the strategy behind Mitch Seavey's record-breaking run.
In Episode 15, we talk about Mitch Seavey's record-breaking run, Aliy Zirkle vying for a top-10 finish, and taking a refreshing sauna in Unalakleet.
In Episode 14, we talk about Mitch Seavey being the first musher out of White Mountain, we get a lesson in Iditarod tradition and histoy, and discuss mushers' strategies for resting their dogs.
In Episode 13, we talk about Mitch Seavey's rush up the coast, what's going on in the middle of the pack, a musher reflecting on his dog's death, and we address a bunch more listener questions.
In Episode 12, we talk about Mitch Seavey taking the lead, the Iditarod's international contingent, and we hear harrowing Iditasport tales.
In Episode 11, we talk about: How few dogs have been dropped, the rookies are making a run for it, and Huslia's mushing tradition.
In Episode 10, we talk about: Mitch Seavey the first into Huslia, 24-hour rests and how mushers determine when to take them, and the Iditarod's educational aspects.
In Episode 9, we talk about Wade Marrs leading the way to Ruby, run/rest strategies, two-way communications,and a story from Iditarod past.
In Episode 8, we talk about Nicolas Petit being the first to the Yukon, Martin Buser's recovery from last year's injury, Yukon Quest v. Iditarod, and veteran dog teams.