KSKA: Thursday, February 15, at 2 & 8 p.m. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we're focusing on winter sports and, for all those Olympics junkies listening, the question on your mind, how do I get my kid on a Wheatie's box? The best answer seems to be-- cool it. Those amazing elite athletes create themselves. We'll learn from the people who know best, with tips on how parents can -- and should -- give kids the opportunity to get outside and compete.
KSKA: Thursday, December 14, at 2:00 p.m. 2017 will be remembered in part as the "Year of the Bear" in Southcentral Alaska. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we'll talk about why we had scary and tragic incidents, and why far more bears were killed in Anchorage than usual. For something a bit more fun, we also have a segment on rock and ice climbing, a sports that is exploding in popularity, with great opportunities to learn inside and out.
John Giraldo constantly sets his sights on new heights. Nothing can stop him...not even a wall of ice. Since his teenage years he's been perfecting the art of climbing. His passion for conquering some of Alaska's highest peaks, has given him the vantage point only few in the world get a chance to see firsthand.
Alaska isn't exactly known as an ice climbing destination. But more and more of the state's residents are falling in love with the sport. On this Outdoor Explorer will talk about everything from historic first ascents on ice climbs in Alaska to advice on getting into the sport. And we'll head out with guest host Annie Feidt as she tries ice climbing for the first time.KSKA: Thursday 3/14 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm