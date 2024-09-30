-
Anchorage Municipality Withdraws Lawsuit over Knik Arm Crossing, Alaska’s Senators Push Legislation to Protect Rural Post Offices, Congressman Don Young Frustrated by US Involvement in Afghanistan, Sitka crabber rescued after boat sinks in Chatham, Native brotherhood, sisterhood meet in Klawock, Timber Task Force meets in Coffman Cove, Talkeetna Voters Oppose Massive Hydro Dam Proposal, Resource Policy Trip to Norway Expenses Exceed 90,000, AK: A Trip to Bus 142 on Stampede Road.
-
Groups Suing to Stop Shell’s Plan to Drill in the Beaufort Sea, 150 Gallons of Oil Spill in Unalaska, Officials Celebrate Groundbreaking of Tanana River Bridge, Rep. Young Introduces Bill Rolling Back Regulations from Past 20 Years, Federal Agency Says Halibut Catch Sharing Plan Needs More Input, Accountability Office Says IHS Program Flawed, iPhone App Sheds Light on Yup’ik Language, SE Votes on Plastic Bags, Hydro, Alcohol Tax, Kake Apartment for Elderly Receives Money to Improve Energy Efficiency, Rescued Seal Pup Returns to Wrangell
-
A Bristol Bay area power utility co-operative is looking at the possibility of hydro-electric generation from local lakes. Consultants are at work on engineering tests for the potential hydro projects.
-
Thursday, Governor Sean Parnell signed a bill to spend more than $65 million studying a potential hydroelectric project on the Susitna River north of Talkeetna.