Groups Suing to Stop Shell’s Plan to Drill in the Beaufort Sea, 150 Gallons of Oil Spill in Unalaska, Officials Celebrate Groundbreaking of Tanana River Bridge, Rep. Young Introduces Bill Rolling Back Regulations from Past 20 Years, Federal Agency Says Halibut Catch Sharing Plan Needs More Input, Accountability Office Says IHS Program Flawed, iPhone App Sheds Light on Yup’ik Language, SE Votes on Plastic Bags, Hydro, Alcohol Tax, Kake Apartment for Elderly Receives Money to Improve Energy Efficiency, Rescued Seal Pup Returns to Wrangell

Listen