KSKA: Friday, October 12 at 2:45pm Just before a sure-fire reelection bid, a North Carolina senator is faced with a mass shooting in his state and has to reexamine the second amendment and his own personal values and views on politics and religion in Jason Odell Williams' new play Church and State. RKP Productions is opening its season with this moving, often humorous look at a hot topic October 13-19 at the Alaska Experience Theatre located on 4th and C streets in downtown Anchorage. This week on Stage Talk director Dick Reichman, Producer Audrey Kelly and Actor Mark Stoneburner are joined by playwright Jason Odell Williams.LISTEN HERE
Providence Hospice is trying something new with its goal of providing important information about Advance Health Care Directives: a play. Playwright Bryan Harnetiaux has written a trilogy of end-of-life plays and one of these plays, Dusk (currently performing in various venues around the Anchorage area) concerns Gil (played by local actor Bill Cotton) who is facing those final decisions with his family. Laced with humor and pathos, Dusk goes into the community rather than performs in a theatre. This week on Stage Talk, Providence Hospice Program Director Pat Dooley and Volunteer Coordinator Vanessa Salinas come by to discuss the play and its positive affect.KSKA: Friday, Nov. 13 at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
Everyone knows that maintaining a good sense of humor is important in everyday life - especially when it comes to the ups and downs of raising a family. On this program we'll explore how we can all insert more laughter (the best medicine!) into our day-to-day lives while learning to laugh more as a family. We'll find out why laughing is good for the bodies, minds and spirits of people of all ages and why with humor educator Mark Kay Morrison, medical laughter researcher Dr. Lee Berk and Scared Scriptless Improv's Jason Martin.