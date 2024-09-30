-
The Alaska Commission on Aging, along with several state agencies, held a summit on senior housing Wednesday in Anchorage (12/12). Seniors from around the state and those who work with them came together to look for solutions to Alaska's looming senior housing crisis at the Wilda Marston Theatre in the Loussac Library.
-
Pollock Fleet Asks, "Where Are The Fish?" Bethel Murder Trial Proceedings Off to a Rocky Start. Fire Claims Dot Lake Utility Building. Secretary Sebelius Visits the Alaska Native Health Center. Ester Residents Raise Money for a Library. Chum Run is Strong on the Yukon. Southeast's Pink Salmon Fleet Logs Record Year. Federal Government offers Help for Alaskan's Facing Foreclosure. NANA Opens New Hotel in Kotzebue
-
The federal Housing and Urban Development Department has re-opened the home mortgage bridge loan program for people unable to make their mortgage payments. The eligibility requirements have been loosened slightly, so, as Mike Mason at member station KDLG reports, applicants who were turned down may want to try again.
-
Photo by Libby Casey, APRN - WashingtonSenator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) looks over archival materials with Librarian of Congress Dr. James Billington (left)…