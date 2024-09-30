Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
housing

  • a house with an ATV parked out front in snowy and windy conditions
    Alaska Insight Clips
    Home is home: finding a way to stay amid a housing shortage in rural Alaska
    Jeff Chen
    Overcrowding is a perennial problem in rural Alaska, but the Covid-19 pandemic has made living with it harder. Cramped conditions offer little space to work from home, conduct virtual schooling, or quarantine, and put many multigenerational households at increased risk of infection. Tackling the problem isn’t easy, but, as Erin McKinstry reports for Alaska Public Media, federal COVID funds are offering some relief in the Bering Straits Region.
  • News
    Economic Group Sees Affordable Housing Shortage As Barrier To Growth For Anchorage
    Zachariah Hughes
    The Anchorage housing market is one of the most expensive in the country. A recent grant application by AEDC is trying to bring data on homelessness and affordability to the forefront of the conversation on the city's economic future. Download Audio
  • Photo by Daysha Eaton, KSKA - Anchorage.
    News
    Residents Anxious as City Mulls Condemning Motel
    Daysha Eaton
    About two-dozen residents of a motel that was seized by the Municipality of Anchorage recently, may soon be looking for a new place to live. They have not been evicted yet, but the city says that will likely happen because of unsanitary conditions.Download Audio
  • News
    The Real Estate Market
    Charles Wohlforth
    There's evidence that house prices are rising and new homes and business spaces are getting harder to find. Does that mean this is a good time to buy, sell, or refinance your home? We'll be looking at how to handle your biggest asset in the current economy on the next Hometown, Alaska.KSKA: Wednesday 10/3 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    Karluk Manor is Proving Popular with Street People
    Len Anderson
    Last week residents begin checking into Karluk Manor, the newly converted motel that is now a housing complex for chronic alcohol abusers, in particular those living on the streets, temporary shelters or illegal campsites. For the residents, the facility represents warmth, safety, a new chance and some rules.
  • News
    Coast Guard Housing ‘Woefully Behind’
    Steve Heimel
    Admiral Papp told the Senate Subcommittee today that the nation needs to do a better job of providing for its Coast Guard Personnel. He called their housing “woefully behind” that of other service branches, owing in part to the remoteness of Coast Guard bases and the small number of people involved.