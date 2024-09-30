-
Overcrowding is a perennial problem in rural Alaska, but the Covid-19 pandemic has made living with it harder. Cramped conditions offer little space to work from home, conduct virtual schooling, or quarantine, and put many multigenerational households at increased risk of infection. Tackling the problem isn’t easy, but, as Erin McKinstry reports for Alaska Public Media, federal COVID funds are offering some relief in the Bering Straits Region.
The Anchorage housing market is one of the most expensive in the country. A recent grant application by AEDC is trying to bring data on homelessness and affordability to the forefront of the conversation on the city's economic future. Download Audio
About two-dozen residents of a motel that was seized by the Municipality of Anchorage recently, may soon be looking for a new place to live. They have not been evicted yet, but the city says that will likely happen because of unsanitary conditions.Download Audio
Last week residents begin checking into Karluk Manor, the newly converted motel that is now a housing complex for chronic alcohol abusers, in particular those living on the streets, temporary shelters or illegal campsites. For the residents, the facility represents warmth, safety, a new chance and some rules.
Admiral Papp told the Senate Subcommittee today that the nation needs to do a better job of providing for its Coast Guard Personnel. He called their housing “woefully behind” that of other service branches, owing in part to the remoteness of Coast Guard bases and the small number of people involved.