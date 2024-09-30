House Speaker

-
A former Alaska state lawmaker caught up in a federal corruption probe has indicated he will change his plea on one count.
-
In less than a month, the nation will hit its legal limit on borrowing money. The U.S. risks defaulting on its debt, and might not be able to pay its bills on August 2.
-
Alaska Congressional Delegation Not Included in Budget Talks, Murkowski Voices Concerns over EPA and BOEMRE, Anchorage Files Lawsuit Over Knik Bridge Project, Northern Waters Task Force Meets This Week, and more...