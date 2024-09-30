House Budget

-
Lawmakers in the House of Representatives have trimmed Gov. Sean Parnell’s operating budget by two percent.
Alaska’s Senator Lisa Murkowski was one of only five Republicans to vote against a GOP budget plan to privatize Medicare. It failed last night on a vote of 40 to 57, with no Democratic support. The plan, crafted by Wisconsin Republican Representative Paul Ryan, previously passed the House on GOP support.
Fall Kills Two More Denali Climbers, Injures Two Others, Postal Service Cuts May Affect Juneau Residents, Coal Creek Fire Grows to 3,000 Acres, Near-Record High Temperatures Sweep Across Central Interior, and more...
