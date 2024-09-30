-
A program using tax credits to encourage film and television producers working in Alaska will get another hearing today. Representative Mia Costello of Anchorage chairs the Finance subcommittee reviewing Senate Bill 23, the film subsidy tax credit act that sunsets next year. In her mind, there is still a lot to resolve before moving the bill. Read More
As a House Natural Resources subcommittee was blasting the Obama administration's ocean policy at a field hearing in Alaska, committee Chairman Doc…
Republicans in the U.S. House are rejecting a plan to extend the popular payroll tax cut Americans are now getting.
State Legislative Committees today (Monday) began looking at the steps needed to cut back on the cost of prisons at the same time as maintaining a “tough-on-crime” reputation. The House and Senate Finance Subcommittees on Corrections heard of strategies in other states – most predominantly Texas, where state Representative Jerry Madden recalled how he was part of a bipartisan approach to prison reform.
The U.S. government again faces threat of a shutdown because of Congressional disagreements. The House failed to pass a short term spending bill Wednesday night that would keep government running past Sept. 30. Its defeat was a surprise blow to House GOP leadership. Despite Speaker John Boehner’s entreaties four dozen Republicans defected and voted against the bill.
Monday, legislators revived what once was a regular step in preparing for upcoming legislative sessions – the House Judiciary Committee discussed recent court cases that might need action next year.
Congress wrapped up its summer work Tuesday without passing legislation to keep the Federal Aviation Administration open. Political bickering has partially shut it down – and may continue to until after Labor Day when Congress returns from its August recess.
President Obama has signed into law a deal to raise the debt ceiling, fending off a national default, which he warned could roil the markets and leave the U.S. without enough money to pay its bills.
All three members of Alaska’s Congressional delegation say they will vote for the deal to raise the debt ceiling and cut spending. The plan announced Sunday night by President Obama slashes spending by about a trillion dollars over the next decade and raises the debt ceiling in time for the U.S. to avoid defaulting on its bills.
Despite a big build-up Thursday and a late night on Capitol Hill, the U.S. House did not vote on a plan to raise the debt ceiling and cut spending. House Speaker John Boehner couldn’t muster enough votes. He has the lukewarm support and promised vote of Alaska’s Congressman Don Young, but conservative Republicans say the plan doesn’t make deep enough cuts, and Democrats are staunchly opposed.