A Fairbanks judge has sentenced Jeffrey Hout of Bethel and Harry Williams of Kwethluk to life in prison in the beating death of Benjamin Kaiser of Hooper Bay back in 2010.
Saturday morning in Hooper Bay a mother found her infant daughter dead and the father with a knife in his chest. Michael Kuphaldt, 33, was hospitalized. Troopers have not released a cause of death for the infant or an identity.
Jeffrey Hout, age 47 of Bethel, and Harry Williams, age 33 of Kwethluk, were found guilty of second degree murder of 19-year-old Benjamin Kaiser of Hooper Bay. The jury turned in their verdicts this (Thursday) morning. The jury also found both men guilty of kidnapping.
One of the highest profile murder cases in Bethel history is headed to trial soon. Last October, 19-year-old Benjamin Kaiser of Hooper Bay was murdered in a Bethel shop in what seasoned officers called the most brutal killing they have investigated.
