A bill just heard by a Congressional committee would allow Tlingits from Hoonah to harvest seagull eggs in Glacier Bay. It would resume a tradition that ended when the former Native homeland became a national park. But it faces opposition from a nationwide environmental group.
Weather cleared enough Friday evening for a helicopter to reach the site of a plane wreck on Douglas Island and remove two bodies. Efforts continue to recover the crash debris.
The victims of that plane crash in Juneau have been identified as a physician's assistant at the Hoonah clinic and his wife.
Hoonah has embraced a federal stimulus program designed to make broadband Internet more affordable in rural Alaska.
