The Spenard area of Alaska is known for its eclecticism and diversity amongst its people, its businesses, and its artistic sensibilities. Long has it been the host of Tommy's Burger Stop, Chilkoot Charlies, Center Bowl, and more currently The Drip, the city's first black-owned coffee hut. It's no wonder that this area specifically also openly celebrates American jazz culture, and has instituted an event to partake in its music.
On this episode of Hometown Alaska, we will meet leaders in the grassroots movement to respond to the opioid crisis. These are recovering addicts, and moms of addicts, who are helping get users into recovery, and working with the political system at all levels to make a change. They're inspiring people and they have a lot to share about dealing with this terrible epidemic.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Wednesday, December 13, 2pm and 8pm. We'll have live music on the next Hometown Alaska as we learn about efforts to build our local music scene into an export industry. The Alaska Independent Music Initiative set up a showcase performance space last summer at a national festival and is working to bring together players here in mutual support to build their community into something that can break through. LISTEN HERE
There's evidence that house prices are rising and new homes and business spaces are getting harder to find. Does that mean this is a good time to buy, sell, or refinance your home? We'll be looking at how to handle your biggest asset in the current economy on the next Hometown, Alaska.KSKA: Wednesday 10/3 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
As students finish their first day of classes of a new school year Wednesday afternoon, host Charles Wohlforth visits with the new superintendent of the Anchorage School District, Jim Browder, to learn about his plans for our kids and to answer your questions.KSKA: Wednesday 8/22 at 2:00 pm
Alaska has only three private colleges listed by the college board, and only one offering a four-year liberal arts education. Others have failed, and many students assume they must leave the state for educational choices. APU President Don Bantz discusses the challenges and rewards of running a private college in Alaska, and the benefits for students. Join host Charles Wohlforth to talk about options for our brightest young people on Hometown, Alaska.KSKA: Wednesday 4/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
As the deadline approaches to apply for your permanent fund dividend, scholars around the world are examining our unusual institution for a model they can use in the middle east, Russia, or anywhere resource wealth is found. This week onHometown, Alaska host Charles Wohlforth and his guests talk about this amazing Alaskan invention, the permanent fund, and why it is attracting admirers you might not expect, for reasons we rarely consider.KSKA: Wednesday 3/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmRead More...
Growing up as a young person in rural Alaska is both exciting and challenging. How do rural Alaskan youth decide what they want to be when they grow up and once they decide, what resources help them succeed? Join host Shelly Wade and her guests as they share how unique learning opportunities in Anchorage and rural Alaska have changed their lives on the next Hometown Alaska.KSKA: Wednesday, 2/15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Charles Wohlforth hosts UAA Chancellor Tom Case to talk about the changing roles of Alaska’s largest university, and his vision of higher education in Anchorage. Join the conversation with your thoughts or questions about UAA. KSKA: Wednesday, February 8 at 2:00 pm repeating at 7:00 pm
Alaska Winter Hazards, from Cabin Fever to avalanches. Waking up in the morning with the conviction that mother nature wants you dead is never more plausible than in the midst of the cold, dark Alaska Winter. What it takes to survive on the next Hometown, Alaska. Participate in the live call-in Wednesday 2:00 - 3:00 pm.KSKA: Wednesday 1/25 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm