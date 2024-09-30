Half of the population of homeless people in Anchorage are children under the age of 12, and the rate of rural teens coming into urban areas for services is on the rise. Who is helping these kids and what can be done in our state to reduce the number of those without a permenant place to sleep each night? Guests David Mayo-Kiely from the Children in Transition/Homeless program at the Anchorage School District and Lauren Rice from Covenant House Alaska join host Shana Sheehy to discuss.KSKA: Tuesday, 11/15 at 2pm and 7pm.