-
Over 1.5 million Americans experience homelessness in any given year. They face numerous health risks and are disproportionately represented among the highest users of costly hospital-based acute care. Providing supportive housing is one way to treat homelessness that can potentially improve health, reduced costs, and decrease hospital utilization. Tune in and join co-host Dr. Jay Butler and his guests, Dr. Monica Gross and Dr. Dick Mandsager for a lively discussion of Housing for Health.Thanks for listening!
-
Recent studies show that housing street alcoholics is cheaper than letting them fend for themselves. But a new study shows that's not the only benefit -- they're finding that tenants also drink less.
-
This week the Food Bank and Salvation Army, along with Marine Corps Toys for Tots held Neighborhood GIFT. The annual event drew nearly 5,000 families in need to six locations for holiday dinner fixings and toys.
-
Much media attention directed to Anchorage’s homeless situation has centered on the heavy numbers flocking to the Brother Francis Shelter during the November cold spell as well as last week’s opening of Karluk Manor for high, at risk chronic alcoholics living on the street. But they are not the bulk of the city’s homeless. Most of Anchorage’s homeless are families, who for various reasons are often unseen, difficult to number and often harder to help. KSKA: Monday 12/12 at 1:00 pmSaturday 12/17 at 6:30 pm
-
Last week residents begin checking into Karluk Manor, the newly converted motel that is now a housing complex for chronic alcohol abusers, in particular those living on the streets, temporary shelters or illegal campsites. For the residents, the facility represents warmth, safety, a new chance and some rules.
-
Half of the population of homeless people in Anchorage are children under the age of 12, and the rate of rural teens coming into urban areas for services is on the rise. Who is helping these kids and what can be done in our state to reduce the number of those without a permenant place to sleep each night? Guests David Mayo-Kiely from the Children in Transition/Homeless program at the Anchorage School District and Lauren Rice from Covenant House Alaska join host Shana Sheehy to discuss.KSKA: Tuesday, 11/15 at 2pm and 7pm.
-
Bean's Cafe in Anchorage is undergoing a multi-colored transformation. This week three painting crews are redoing the walls of the decades old food kitchen for the poor and homeless. It's part of nationwide campaign by the U.S. Council of Mayors and Benjamin Moore Paints.
-
Another street person has died outdoors in Anchorage. It happened behind a supermarket in midtown, and determination of the cause of death awaits toxicology test results. Lena Theresa Joseph, 44, didn't wake up Tuesday morning.
-
The top stories of the week are: the announcement of the PFD; the North Slope Borough is selecting a new mayor; towing and impounding in Anchorage; wilderness designation within ANWR; “Rogue;” Pebble opposition finds religion; Anchorage’s homeless survey; Kohring and Kott retrials.
-
Next week, volunteers will spread across Anchorage to survey and identify the most at-risk individuals of the city’s chronic homeless. The ultimate objective is to place as many of these vulnerable individuals as possible into housing before winter.