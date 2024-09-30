-
Horton Foote's touching drama of a woman who just wants to go home, The Trip to Bountiful is currently playing at Anchorage Community Theatrethrough March 22nd. Nancy Pearson, who plays Carrie Watts and Tom Lucido, who plays The Sheriff, drop by Stage Talk this week to tell us all about it.KSKA: Friday, March 6, at 2:45pmListen Now:
Alaska Radio Reader Rambler should be called Alaska Radio Writers Rambler this month as we talk about the premier Kachemack Bay Writers Conference in Homer with Former Alaska State Writer Laureate Nancy Lord and conference organizer Carol Swartz. If you are a writer or ever wanted to be a writer, there is no where else to be in June. The keynote guest of honor is National Book Award Winner, author of the classic Arctic Dreams, Barry Lopez. Learn more about Barry Lopez and and the exciting line up that awaits you.KSKA: Monday 4/30 at 1:00 pm
The federal Housing and Urban Development Department has re-opened the home mortgage bridge loan program for people unable to make their mortgage payments. The eligibility requirements have been loosened slightly, so, as Mike Mason at member station KDLG reports, applicants who were turned down may want to try again.
A soldier in the 4-25th at Elmendorf-Richardson was found dead in his home Tuesday. No identity or cause of death has been announced yet.