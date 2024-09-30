Alaska Radio Reader Rambler should be called Alaska Radio Writers Rambler this month as we talk about the premier Kachemack Bay Writers Conference in Homer with Former Alaska State Writer Laureate Nancy Lord and conference organizer Carol Swartz. If you are a writer or ever wanted to be a writer, there is no where else to be in June. The keynote guest of honor is National Book Award Winner, author of the classic Arctic Dreams, Barry Lopez. Learn more about Barry Lopez and and the exciting line up that awaits you.KSKA: Monday 4/30 at 1:00 pm

Listen