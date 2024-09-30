-
KSKA: Thursday, October 26th, at 2:00 p.m. The weather is getting colder and that means the fun of pond and outdoor skating cannot be far off. Ice hockey may be a year-round sport for competitors, but pond hockey happens only when the weather cools. In Alaska that goes for speed skating and backcountry skating, too. On this show, we’ll explore the joy of outdoor skating, the ease of getting into the sport, and the amazing opportunities it creates to love winter. LISTEN HERE
Anchorage has a close knit hockey community, but if players want to continue on to college hockey or eventually play professionally, they have to move away from Alaska at a fairly young age - leaving friendships behind. They use their short breaks back home to re-live some of those childhood memories on the ice. And, the 5th Annual Christmas Classic gives them that opportunity.Download Audio
Cast Alaska: A fishing adventure Alaska-style. Follow angler Dave Holsman as he takes you on an unrelenting pursuit of the ultimate catch . . a 30" Rainbow Trout.KAKM: Monday, March 5 @ 7:00 p.m.Hockey: More Than a GameExploring hockey history and culture, this entertaining and passionate documentary offers an insightful, intimate look at the game described as “Canada’s gift to the world.”KAKM: Monday, March 5 @ 8:30pm