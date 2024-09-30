-
A woman has been charged in a South Anchorage hit and run. Kayla Johnson, 20, pled not guilty Saturday. The damaged vehicle was spotted by a tipster and Johnson was arrested Friday. She is accused of driving while intoxicated as well as the hit and run on July 20. The victim, Tevin George, is still hospitalized with a serious head injury.
The stories up for discussion this week are: the BP oil spill case; petroleum lease sales bring in $21 million; film industry incentive program; potential road extension to Nome; fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested; Coastal Zone Management; Clearwire wireless leaving Alaska; Anchorage Assembly asking for $59 million in school bonds on next ballot.KSKA: Friday, 12/9 @ 2:00pm & Saturday, 12/10 @ 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 12/9 @ 7:30pm & Saturday, 12/10 @ 5:00pm
Anchorage police say traffic detectives have arrested a 19-year-old woman charged in a fatal April hit and run crash.
Anchorage Police are seeking a hit and run driver who killed a young woman early Tuesday Morning. A little after 3 a.m. a motorist called police to report a body on the street fronting the Northway Mall. The victim was identified as Geraldine Burns, 25, an Alaska Native and mother of two.