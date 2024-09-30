Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • News
    Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Anchorage Hit-And-Run
    Steve Heimel
    A woman has been charged in a South Anchorage hit and run. Kayla Johnson, 20, pled not guilty Saturday. The damaged vehicle was spotted by a tipster and Johnson was arrested Friday. She is accused of driving while intoxicated as well as the hit and run on July 20. The victim, Tevin George, is still hospitalized with a serious head injury.
  • Programs
    BP Oil Spill Case; and Petroleum Lease Sales
    Josh Edge
    The stories up for discussion this week are: the BP oil spill case; petroleum lease sales bring in $21 million; film industry incentive program; potential road extension to Nome; fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested; Coastal Zone Management; Clearwire wireless leaving Alaska; Anchorage Assembly asking for $59 million in school bonds on next ballot.KSKA: Friday, 12/9 @ 2:00pm & Saturday, 12/10 @ 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 12/9 @ 7:30pm & Saturday, 12/10 @ 5:00pm
  • News
    Woman Arrested, Charged In Fatal Hit-And-Run
    Associated Press
    Anchorage police say traffic detectives have arrested a 19-year-old woman charged in a fatal April hit and run crash.
  • News
    Anchorage Police Seek Public Help with Fatal Hit and Run
    Len Anderson
    Anchorage Police are seeking a hit and run driver who killed a young woman early Tuesday Morning. A little after 3 a.m. a motorist called police to report a body on the street fronting the Northway Mall. The victim was identified as Geraldine Burns, 25, an Alaska Native and mother of two.